Mendon meets St. Philip in regional volleyball championship

MARTIN — Anyone who knows the strong tradition of the girls volleyball programs at Mendon and Battle Creek St. Philip aren’t surprised to see these two schools facing one another for a Division 4 regional title tonight.

Although this is the first meeting this season between the two perennial state powers, Mendon and Battle Creek St. Philip have met countless times in past years in the regular season and postseason.

Top-ranked and defending state champion Mendon (36-9-6) squares off again tonight against No. 3-ranked Battle Creek St. Philip (44-10) in Martin at 6 p.m. The winner advances to Tuesday’s state quarterfinals match against the winner

Mendon defeated Battle Creek St. Philip 3-1 in last year’s regional finals held on the Lady Hornets’ home floor. The Lady Hornets, of course, went on to beat state-ranked foes in Adrian Lenawee Christian in the quarterfinals, Southfield Christian in the semifinals and Leland in the state championship.

Mendon has won four state titles in volleyball, three under legendary coach Kathy Trenary in 1998, 1999 and 2001, and one under second-year head coach (2018) Heather Bowers.

Battle Creek St. Philip, of course, won eight consecutive Class D titles under current head coach Vicky Groat from 2007-2014.

Groat also guided St. Philip to the 2005 title, along with runners-up finishes in 2015, 2004, 2003 and 2002.