Mendon hoopsters fall to G-A

MENDON — Mendon’s offense struggled in the middle two quarters and the Hornets eventually dropped a 46-42 boys’ basketball decision Wednesday at home against Galesburg-Augusta.

The visiting Rams outscored the Hornets by a combined 25-15 in the second and third quarters.

Galesburg-Augusta held a 34-27 lead entering the fourth quarter.

“We are struggling to find our offensive rhythm right now as our stats reflect,” said Mendon coach David Swanwick.

“We had opportunities early in the game and we just did not finish at the rim. We have to capitalize when we have the chances.”

Keaton Crotser had 11 points, six rebounds and five assists for Mendon. Greg Gifford added six points, 11 rebounds, three assists and one steal. Lukas Crotser had six points and four rebounds. Braxton Samson added six points and three boards. Gabe Parks had six points and two rebounds. Hunter Lovell had seven points, seven rebounds and one steal.

