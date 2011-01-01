Mendon holds off Climax-Scotts

MENDON — On a day when its offense wasn’t at its best, Mendon’s football team turned to its stifling defense to help preserve a 14-6 win over visiting Climax-Scotts Saturday at John Schwartz Field.

The Division 8 playoff win gives Mendon its first regional championship since 2011.

Mendon (12-0) advances to Saturday’s 1 p.m. state semifinal against Ottawa Lake Whiteford (12-0) at Howell High School.

Ottawa Lake Whiteford beat Clarkston Everest Collegiate 60-20 in the Region 4 championship.

The other semifinal game pits Saginaw Nouvel (12-0) against Iron-River West Iron County (11-1).

Nouvel topped Lincoln-Alcona 54-34 in Region 1. Iron-River West Iron County defeated Frankford 35-20 in the Region 2 final.

Climax-Scotts finishes its season with a 9-3 record.

“I thought we played well defensively and did a nice job of executing our game plan. We gave up a couple of long runs, but our kids cleaned things up and kept coming at them,” said Mendon’s second-year head coach Bobby Kretschman.

All of the game’s scoring took place in the first half.

Mendon took the opening kickoff and drove 78 yards in 12 plays for its first score.

Wyatt Cool’s 11-yard touchdown burst put Mendon in front 7-0 with 6:18 left in the first quarter. Leo Barbosa’s PAT for the Hornets was successful.

Please see Monday's print or e-edition for full article.