Mendon has mix of seasoned, untested runners for return trip to state finals

Mendon's boys cross country team doesn’t want to be known as the one that didn’t qualify.

As in not living up to the expectation of qualifying for the state meet.

Mendon has qualified its boys’ team the past 12 seasons and Art Stephenson’s Hornets have a trip back to Michigan Speedway for the state finals on its list of goals for this fall once again.

Stephenson has a mix of seasoned and non-seasoned runners to help Mendon get the job done.

“Our upperclassmen have set the tone and the young runners have responded as they have come in a blazing,” Stephenson said.

“This is a very hard-working team and they have been fun to watch. They want to be part of the streak and they are working their way towards it.”

Returning for Mendon are seniors Keaton Crotser, Conner Henckel, and Wyatt Cupp.

Crotser’s personal-best time for the 5,000-meter (3.1 mile) race is 17:03. Henckel’s best time is 18:09 and Cupp’s all-time personal-best time is 18:59.

Also returning for their senior year for Mendon are Nik Andaverde and Lukas Crotser.

A number of underclassmen have stepped right up to fill a void for Mendon.

Sophomore Dakota Ames has logged a personal-best time of 18:48 followed by freshmen trio Charlie Newburry (18:36), Colin Stienberger (19:14), and Jacob Dudley (19:17).

Other key newcomers include sophomore Skyler Crespo and freshman Dohnte Bailey.

Mendon’s teams are coming off third-place finishes in the BCS League’s Blue –Division last fall.

The Hornet boys finished second at regionals and again qualified for the state meet. Mendon also won the Class D Coaches state championships meet and Crotser received Division 4 All-State honors.

On the girls’ side, Mendon lost a valuable runner to graduation in four-time state qualifier Mary Leighton.

Returning though are senior Makenzie Oatley, along with junior Taylor Mailhot.



Please see Tuesday's Print or E-edition for full article