MENDON — Mendon’s wrestling team hopes to leave its opponents green with envy in the 2017-18 season.

The Hornets finally have the personnel to make a legitimate run at a Division 4 team state championship this season after years of hard work and sacrifice.

Mendon returns four individual state qualifiers, including three state placers, for a shot at the school’s first state title since 1991 when Mendon was Class D state champion.

Several key grapplers return from a Mendon squad that finished 16-7 last season in dual-meet competition in 2016-17.

Caleb Stephenson begins his second year as Mendon’s head coach after spending the previous four serving as an assistant coach under his father Art Stephenson.

Mendon finished the 2016-17 season ranked No. 8 in Division 4 and lost in the district championship match to eventual state semi-finalist Bronson.



Please see Thursday's print or e-edition for full article.