Mendon grapplers outlast WP in assembly dual

MENDON — What a better way to showcase your wrestling team than in front of the student body.

That was the feeling expressed by Mendon wrestling coach Caleb Stephenson after his Hornets topped White Pigeon 39-24 to win the BCS League’s dual meet title Wednesday.

The Hornets hosted what has now become an annual Assembly Dual in front of the student body.

Both teams came into the meet with a perfect 8-0 record against league opponents.

“Overall, this was the coolest wrestling match that we have been a part of. There was hype, suspense, great matchups and a great, great crowd. I have to give it to our crowd, and theirs because it was rockin’ in our gym,” Stephenson said.

The match started off in the 103-pound weight class where Payton Friel of Mendon earned a major 14-4 decision over Austin Raymond of White Pigeon.

“I have to give a big shout out to Payton because that kid started the dual off for us and truly set the tone for the entire match with his major decision,” Stephenson said.

In fact, Mendon established some early dominance winning three out of the next four matches to build a 16-4 advantage.

