Mendon grapplers finish fifth in tri-state tournament

DEFIANCE, Ohio — The Mendon wrestling team took part in the Tri-State Border War in Defiance, Ohio over the weekend, placing fifth among the 43-team field.

This is the second consecutive season the Hornets have finished in the top five in the tournament, which featured teams from Ohio, Indiana and Michigan, which head coach Caleb Stephenson called “outstanding.”

“Typically this is a really good gauge for where we stand and sets the tone for the second half of our season,” Stephenson said. “Historically, guys who finish on the podium here can expect great things come March.”

Kyle Drewer went 5-2 at 113 pounds, finishing fourth in what Stephenson called “the best tournament of his life.” Skyler Crespo (145) went 4-1 and finished second; Eric Vergauwen (138), the third-ranked wrestler in Michigan, finished fourth; Wyatt Diekman (152) finished fourth with a 4-2 record; Tristen Shimel (160) finished eighth; and Emmett Bingaman (285) went 2-1, including his 150th career victory, before getting injured and finishing eighth.

Also competing for Mendon were Nathan Vergauwen (120), Bodhi Miller (126), Payton Friel (132), Ray Robinson (170) and Ilimbek Maksatbektov (182).

White Pigeon wrestling finishes 1-4 in Lawton dual

LAWTON — The White Pigeon wrestling team participated in the Bryan Sosinski Memorial Dual Tournament in Lawton on Saturday, finishing 1-4.

The Chiefs defeated Decatur 48-18, and lost against Constantine 60-21, Schoolcraft 54-27, Manchester 50-30, and Lawton 58-23.

Top wrestlers for White Pigeon on the day were Collin Mayville at 171 pounds and Lincoln Srawser at 145 who were both 5-0. Yzack Hagen went 3-2 at 112 pounds, Preston Delarye went 2-3 at 119 pounds, Noah Lane went 1-4 at 135 pounds, Jack Davidson went 3-2 at 152 pounds, Haydon Steeb went 3-2 at 160 pounds, Luke Gropp went 3-2 at 215 pounds, and Nick Weaver finished 1-4 at 189 pounds.