Mendon football team wins SW10 Conference championship outright

MARCELLUS — Mendon’s football team handed host Marcellus a 45-0 Southwest 10 Conference football loss Friday night.

The win gives Bobby Kretschman’s Hornets the outright league championship with a 9-0 record.

Mendon built a 28-0 lead after one period. All of those scores came on the ground with Sam Cleveland scoring twice on runs of 49 and one yard. Cole Decker added a 40-yard scamper into the end zone and Wyatt Cool scored from one yard out.

Mendon’s exchange student from Brazil Leo Barbosa booted six PATs, along with a 35-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.

Hunter Lovell scored on a 30-yard dash for Mendon in the second quarter and sophomore Austin Rensi added a seven-yard TD strike in the third period.

Mendon outgained Marcellus 320-69 on the ground and 359-147 on total yardage.

Decker completed 3-of-5 passes for 39 yards.

Rensi carried the ball eight times for 62 yards for Mendon. Cool added four trips for 60. Cleveland added four rushes for 53 yards. Love ran three times for 43.

Derek Flory ran the ball 14 times for 45 yards for Marcellus.

Jack Summers completed four passes for 107 yards in the air for Marcellus, which finishes 4-5.

Corbin Weinberg had six tackles for Mendon. Feister, Rensi, and Cleveland all added five apiece, and Logan Hunter, Arjun Vorster, and Lovell all had four tackles each.

Hunter had one interception and Lincoln Crotser recovered a fumble.



