Mendon finishes second in Battle Creek Harper Creek Invitational

BATTLE CREEK — Mendon’s volleyball team placed second in Saturday’s Battle Creek Harper Creek Invitational.

The tournament was split into three pools for pool play.

Mendon’s pool had just three teams in it due to a school dropping out of the tournament. The other two pools had four teams each. In order to play as many games as the other two pools, Mendon had to play the other two teams in its pool in three games regardless of who won each game.

It its first match, Heather Bowers’ Division 4 No. 3-ranked Lady Hornets defeated Athens 25-15, 25-19, 25-12 before suffering a 26-28, 20-25, 25-19 loss to Marshall.

In bracket play, Mendon beat Galesburg-Augusta 25-15, 25-16 and Portage Northern 25-19, 23-25, 15-13 before ending the day with a loss to Marshall 24-26, 18-25.

Taylor Heitkamp had nine service aces, 34 kills and 13 digs for Mendon. Payton Griffith added two assists and 27 digs. Nicole Parsons contributed two aces, three kills and 12 digs. Julianna Hagenbuch chipped in five aces, two kills, five assists and 53 digs. Isabella Smith added three aces and 37 digs. Gracie Russell piled up two aces, three kills, one block, 132 assists and 36 digs. Anna Smith produced two aces, 77 kills, 10 blocks, three assists and 40 digs. Andrea Hoffman tossed in three aces, 19 kills, six blocks, three assists and nine digs. Alexis Ames finished with two aces, six kills, one block, one assist and five digs.