Mendon fights off St. Philip to win regional championship

MENDON – When the going got tough for Mendon the Lady Hornets played their good old-fashioned brand of volleyball.

Behind its strong serving, defense and front row hitting and blocking, Mendon stormed back from a one-game deficit to beat perennial state power Battle Creek St. Philip 23-25, 25-20, 25-19, 25-15 to claim the Division 4 regional championship on its home floor Thursday.

Mendon, now 45-6-3, advances to Tuesday’s state quarterfinal round at Battle Creek Harper Creek at 7 p.m.

“Our serves were a big key in this match for us tonight. We knew we had to use that part of our game to get St. Philip out of their system. We knew we couldn’t get into a tipping game with them either. Our back row did a nice job getting the ball up to our hitters and we got some great kills tonight from Anna, Hayley and some other girls,” said Mendon coach Heather Bowers. “Defensively we executed at the times we needed too.”

Mendon led St. Philip by six points, 17-11 in game one. But the Fighting Lady Tigers rallied behind the serve of Brooke Dzwik and the hitting of Maddie Hallacy, Abby Austin and Maya Segovia to tie the game up and win it by two points.

“There were a lot of nerves in that first game. We talked about doing the little things right after that,” Bowers said.