Mendon edges Martin in OT thriller

The Mendon girls’ basketball team is back in the regional championship after pulling out a thrilling 48-45 Division 4 semifinal win in overtime on its home floor Monday over a tough Martin Clippers’ squad.

Mendon advances to Wednesday’s championship at 6 p.m. against Fruitport Calvary Christian.

The two teams were deadlocked at 10-10 at the end of the first quarter. Martin went into halftime holding a 18-14 advantage. The Clippers maintained its four-point lead 28-24 after three periods. A 16-12 run by Mendon in the final stanza forced overtime with the two sides deadlocked at 40-40.