Mendon edges Decatur in defensive battle

MENDON — Austin Rensi’s five-yard touchdown run for Mendon with 2:49 left in the fourth quarter lifted the Hornets past Decatur in a Southwest 10 defensive football battle Thursday.

Rensi’s decisive score brought Mendon back from a 7-6 deficit.

After a scoreless first quarter, Rensi bolted into Decatur’s end zone to score the game’s first touchdown and put Mendon up 6-0 with 7:47 left in the second quarter. The kick failed.

Down by the one score at halftime, Decatur came out and took the lead with just 0:32 remaining in the third quarter on Payton Hoekstra’s seven-yard touchdown pass to Peyton Ebeling. Hoekstra added the PAT.

Mendon outgained Decatur in total yardage 218-165, including a 196-61 rushing advantage.

Hoekstra completed 8-of-17 passes for 104 yards and one TD with two interceptions.

Rensi was the Mendon workhorse in the backfield with 21 carries for 108 yards and two TDs. Jaquan Hodges added nine rushes for 58 yards.

Rensi and Tristan Shimmel both had a big night defensively for Mendon with nine tackles apiece. Jackson Crotser and Noah Slaughter added eight stops each and Emmett Bingaman had six tackles.

Eric Vergauwen and Hodges both had a pass interception for Mendon, now 1-0 in the Southwest 10 Conference.