Mendon dominates own SW10 Quad

MENDON — The Mendon wrestling team earned a pair of easy victories in a Southwest 10 Conference Quad held at home Wednesday.

Caleb Stephenson’s Hornets whipped Centreville 72-6 and White Pigeon 47-24.

“It was a great night, great crowd and great atmosphere. It was cool to see Centreville back in the league with a varsity team. That is great for our sport. They haven’t had a team for quite a while. Centreville competed well, and have a ton of kids out, so that was really fun to see,” said Mendon coach Caleb Stephenson.

“It was really fun to put it on White Pigeon. We think they may be one of the better teams in the league and scoring 47 on them at home in front of our home crowd was a lot of fun. There were a few really big time matchups.”