Mendon collides with top-ranked Muskegon Catholic Central

By: 
Scott Hassinger, Sports Editor

MENDON — Two of the best defenses in Division 8 football clash Saturday with a Region 3, District 1 championship on the line.
No. 1-ranked Muskegon Catholic Central (8-1) visits No. 3 Mendon (10-0) at 1 p.m.
The winner moves on to the regional finals next weekend against the survivor of the Climax-Scotts (8-2) and Pittsford (9-1) game.
Because it finished with the highest playoff-point average in the region, Mendon would also host regionals if it can knock off Muskegon Catholic Central, the four-time defending state champs.
 

Please see Friday's  print or e-edition for full article.

