Mendon captures softball district with solid pitching, defense, small ball

COLON — Mendon’s softball team used two great pitching performances, solid defense and small ball to win a Division 4 district championship Friday at Colon.

The Lady Hornets, now 16-15 overall, topped Athens 6-3 in the semifinals before beating host Colon 3-0 in the championship.

The two wins puts Mendon into next week’s regional tournament at Hudson at 10 a.m. against the winner of the Concord District.

“The girls had a will to win today. We had great pitching and defense all day. The girls put the ball down on the ground in bunt situations when we needed to and drove the ball when we had to. I am very proud of them,” said Mendon coach Christina Duchene.

In the championship game, Mendon senior Cassie Plummer turned in an impressive performance on the mound with a season-high 15 strikeouts in seven innings. Plummer gave up just two hits and didn’t walk anyone.

“I tried to mimic some of the things the college pitchers have been doing in the college softball games. Coach has been telling us to watch the games on television. That has really helped me out. I knew that if did things to keep myself loose out there that it would help me with rotation and spin on my pitches,” Plummer said.

Mendon rallied in the seventh inning to win both games and laid down critical bunts to advance runners along the base paths.

The championship game against Colon was scoreless until the top of the seventh when Mendon scored all three of its runs.

Cierra Nightingale hit a sharp line drive that drove home Skyler Wood and Abby Miller for Mendon’s first two runs. Lauren Lash’s RBI single moments later drove in Nightingale.

Miller and Hannah Frye both got on base on sacrifice bunts to start off the frame.

“Bunting is a big thing in collegiate softball. That really helps show our team how important it is to get the bunt down the first time so you surprise the other team,” Plummer said.

Lash also had a double in the contest for Mendon. Julianna Hagenbuch added a pair of hits for the Lady Hornets while Amaijah Bailey added a single.

