Mendon braces for regional wrestling clash with old nemesis Bronson

THREE OAKS — With better weather expected, Mendon’s No. 3-ranked wrestling team makes the long journey to Three Oaks-River Valley Wednesday night for the Division 4 team regional.

Mendon (27-1) squares off against Bronson at 6 p.m. in one of two semifinal matches. The other match pits River Valley against Lawton on an adjacent mat. Winners meet in the finals about 20 minutes upon completion of the semifinals.

The regional champion advances to the state quarterfinals on Friday, Feb. 23 at noon at the Wings Events Center.

Mendon hopes to raise the regional trophy and in the process earn its first trip to the Michigan High School Athletic Association team state finals Feb. 23-24 at the Wings Events Center in Kalamazoo.

In their last appearance in the team dual-meet state finals back in 1991, Mendon defeated Harper Woods Bishop Gallagher 64-12 in the state semifinals. The Hornets went on to claim the state championship with a 40-30 victory over Martin in the finals. Mendon finished with a 29-10 record that season, a mark that still stands. This year’s Hornets’ squad can become the winningest team in school history if it wins a state title.

Ron Friel, a current member of the Mendon coaching staff was a member of the last Hornets’ squad to win a state crown.

Both Bronson and Lawton could post a difficult challenge for Mendon in this regional.

Although Mendon is the only ranked team in this regional, Bronson has been a thorn in the Hornets’ side over the past few years on the regular-season and postseason tournament trail.



