Mendon boys strong in middle-distance, distance events

MENDON — Vic Wilczynski returns for his seventh season as Mendon’s boys’ track and field coach full of high expectations for his squad.

Wilczynski expects the Hornets to remain in the upper tier of the BCS League and at the regional level with the return of some talented athletes.

Senior Alex Heckman returns for Mendon in the distances and distance relays.

Heckman was state runner-up finisher in the 1600-meter run as a junior in 4:31.35.

