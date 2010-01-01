Mendon boys runners keep streak alive at 15

PORTAGE – The streak is still alive!

After battling injuries most of the season, the Mendon boys’ cross country team ran its best race of the season to finish third in Saturday’s Division 4 regional meet at Portage West Middle School.

With its third-place finish, Mendon qualifies for Saturday’s state finals at Michigan Speedway in Brooklyn, marking the 15th consecutive season the Hornets have done so.

The top three teams, plus any individual finishing in the Top 15 advance to the state finals.

Sparked by sophomore Charlie Newburry, who earned the individual regional title with his first-place time of 17:40.9, Mendon scored 101 points behind first-place finisher Kalamazoo Christian (59) and Gobles (84). Marcellus (127) finished sixth, Colon 10th (257) and White Pigeon (266) was 11th place.

Also earning a spot on the All-Regional team was Mendon junior Dakota Ames, who finished in 11th place with a time of 18:25.2.

Also turning in brilliant performances for Mendon were sophomore Colin Steinberger (17th, 18:38), sophomore Jacob Dudley (28th, 19:56.3) and junior Troy Raschke (44th, 20:34.3). Also running for the Hornets was Dahnte Bailey (62nd, 22:11.1).

“I am very proud of this team. Things came together today from Charlie wining his regional crown to both Colin Steinberger and Troy Raschke both running season-best times by about 30 seconds,” said long-time Mendon cross country coach Art Stephenson.

“We have had quite a few injuries this season that we had to work our way through, but when it came time they each came to perform. We knew we were going to have to have to run good races to keep the streak going and each runner did their job.”

Wyatt Haas led Marcellus (19th, 18:51) followed by Alex Austin (20th, 19:14), Connor Hartline (24th, 19:28), Andrew Pachay (31st, 20:04) and Zach Shelton (33rd, 20:07) to end the scoring.

Also competing for the Wildcats were Kyle McKenzie (34th, 20:09) and Jaxon Vantilburg (63rd, 22:14).

Isaiah Fellers (41st, 20:28), Austin Stoll (46th, 20:38), Kodey Dovey (51st, 21:00), Ryan Bower (52nd, 21:01), Andrew Stoll (67th, 22:45).



