Mendon boys earn second in first SW10 Conference Jamboree

CASSOPOLIS — Bloomingdale earned first in the opening Southwest 10 Conference boys and girls cross country jamborees held Wednesday at Cassopolis.

Bloomingdale’s boys were first with 50 points. Mendon (77) took second followed by Marcellus seventh (151) and Centreville eighth (156).

In the girls’ meet, Bloomingdale won with 29 points. Centreville scored 61 for third and White Pigeon took fifth with 116.

Joe Furlan from Bloomingdale won the boys’ race in 17:22.4.

Charlie Newburry took fourth for Mendon in 18:17.19 followed by Dakota Ames (6th, 18:42.65), Colin Steinberger (16th, 19:40.59), Chase Hostetler (17th, 20:06.59) and Jacob Dudley (36th, 22:30.85).

Wyatt Haas led Marcellus with a time of 19:35.26.

Also scoring for the Wildcats were Alex Austin (18th, 20:13.19), Zach Shelton (34th, 22:19.21), Zack Porter (46th, 23:07.89) and Jaxon Vantilburg (48th, 23:27.77).

Centreville scorers included Thai Pratel (19th, 20:17.12), Michael Hostetler (21st, 20:26.02), Carson Hunter (39th, 22:46.08), Zach Vanderhoof (40th, 22:50.65) and Donovan Blum (47th, 23:17.23).

Reston Delarye (56th, 25:07.84) and Luke Schelstraete (58th, 25:52.12) were White Pigeon’s lone finishers.

Kallie Harrison from Bloomingdale won the girls’ race in 20:45.29.

Centreville’s top two runners were Abigail Schlabach (2nd, 21:09.77) and Gabriella Schlabach (3rd, 21:28.73).

Rounding out the Bulldogs’ scoring were Alexa Jackson (21st, 25:14.24), Paige Walton (26th, 26:06.93) and Ainsley Webb (30th, 27:37.47)

White Pigeon’s runners included Kyra Littlefield (25th, 26:03.59), Hayley Strawser (32nd, 27:53.10), Sarah Burns (35th, 28:51.25), Aurora Saddison (39th, 30:14.63).

Mendon’s finishers included Amber Hostetler (19th, 24:51.10) and Chloe Behrends (31st, 27:51.69).