Mendon boys down Centreville in physical SW10 Conference battle

MENDON — Mendon’s boys basketball team managed to come out on top of visiting Centreville 37-29 in a physical battle Thursday between two Southwest 10 Conference foes.

Both teams were plagued with four troubles and it kept both sides from getting into any kind of rhythm at the offensive end of the floor.

Centreville was whistled for 23 fouls in the contest to Mendon’s 20.

Centreville jumped out to a 9-6 lead over Mendon after one period. Mendon outscored Centreville 12-1 in the second period to grab the lead 18-10 entering halftime. Mendon extended its advantage to 31-18 after three periods.

Mendon got 13 points and 10 rebounds from Hunter Lovell. Cole Decker added seven points. Tommy Yueng added six points and five rebounds. Arjun Vorster added six rebounds and one assist for the Hornets. Keaton Crotser had four points, five rebounds and four steals.

Trenton Kindig scored 10 points for Centreville. Ross Hunter added six for the Bulldogs and Nick Weber and McClain Lemings added five apiece.

