Mendon boys’ track and field counting on younger talent

MENDON — Mendon’s boys’ track and field team will be counting on contributions from many of its younger athletes to make the Hornets competitive in the Southwest 10 Conference this spring.

Vic Wilczynski enters his ninth season as head coach of the Mendon boys’ program with a largely inexperienced squad.

A total of 17 athletes on Wilczynski’s squad are either freshmen or sophomores.

The Hornets will be counting heavily on contributions from six seniors, two juniors along with its younger talent.

Mendon’s head coach expects senior Corbin Weinberg to pile up major points for the Hornets in the running events.

Senior Josh Harold, along with junior Dakota Ames, gives Mendon a solid point combination in the high jump.

Senior Chris Rios will contribute major points for Mendon in the sprints and pole vault.

Seniors Zach Duchene and Justin Mathews are Mendon’s top projected point scorers in the shot put and discus.