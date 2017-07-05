Mendon baseball trounces Cassopolis

CASSOPOLIS — Mendon’s baseball team defeated Cassopolis 13-2 Thursday.

The Hornets scored three runs in the first inning, one in the second, six during the fourth, one in the sixth and one in the seventh.

Cassopolis scored both of its runs in the third inning.

Cole Decker was the winning pitcher for Mendon. Decker pitched six innings giving up six hits, one walk with eight strikeouts. Wyatt Cool tossed the final frame and had one strikeout for the save.

Cool collected three hits, including a pair of doubles, and had one RBI. Mikki Fesiter added a double and three RBI and one run. Braxton Samson had two hits and scored twice. Wyatt Diekman added two hits, three RBI and two runs. Nate Eberstein scored twice. Corbin Weinberg added one hit and one run. Noah Slaughter scored one. Emmett Bingaman had two RBI. Hunter Lovell scored once.

Lady Hornets swept by Vikings

MENDON — Mendon played a makeup doubleheader Thursday against Bronson losing both games 11-1 and 7-0.

Hannah Duchene was the losing pitcher for Mendon in game one allowing eight hits, five earned runs, three walks and five strikeouts.

Cassie Plummer had two hits and scored one run for Mendon. Julianna Hagenbuch added two hits.

Plummer suffered the loss in game two, allowing 12 hits, two walks with three strikeouts.

Plummer belted two hits. Duchene and Hagenbuch had two hits each. Hannah Frye had a double.