Mendon advances to volleyball semifinals

BATTLE CREEK – Nothing was going to stand in the way of Mendon’s senior volleyball players getting the Lady Hornets back to the Division 4 Final Four.

Not even a poor start in the third game against Adrian Lenawee Christian in Tuesday’s state quarterfinals match at Battle Creek Harper Creek.

No. 2-ranled Mendon dominated the opening two games of the match, winning 25-10, 25-17 to build a two-game lead on No. 7-ranked Lenawee Christian.

Jeff Tyson’s Cougars came out strong in the third game against the Lady Hornets, just like it did last week when it rallied from two games down to beat No. 3-ranked Camden-Frontier by winning the last three games to earn the regional title at Lansing Christian.

But after a slow start, Mendon slowly found its bearings and quickly caught up to Lenawee Christian after falling behind by as many as four points, 9-5.

Hayley Kramer’s kill for Mendon eventually tied the third game at 13-13. The Lady Hornets then crept in from 16-14 on Aubrey Crotser’s kill. An ace off the serve of sophomore Anna Smith put Mendon up 20-16.

Smith blasted a kill a few points later to put Mendon at game point.

Sophomore Andrea Hoffman served the final point that would be won by the Hornets to clinch the game 25-20 along with a sweep in the match, 3-0.

Mendon, now 46-6-3, advances to face Southfield Christian, a 3-0 winner over Kingston, in Friday’s first state semifinal match at the Battle Creek Kellogg Arena at noon. Carney-Nadeau battles perennial state power Leland in the other semifinal at 2 p.m.

It marks the first time since 2013 that Mendon has advanced to the semifinals.

“Our girls had been anticipating this match with them (Lenawee Christian) so they were ready for it,” said Mendon coach Heather Bowers.

Please see Wednesday's print or e-edition for full article.