Mendon advances to finals

MENDON — Mendon’s boys’ basketball team earned a spot in the Class D district championship on its home floor with an impressive 63-49 semifinal win Wednesday over Colon.

“It was a super win tonight. We hit some big shots when we needed to keep separation. Lukas (Crotser) was a monster for us. Everyone who came in contributed positively,” said Mendon coach David Swanwick.

Mendon, now 11-11, advances to face Marcellus (12-10) in the finals Friday at 7 p.m.

Colon finishes the year at 2-19.

Marcellus defeated Howardsville Christian School, now 15-6, 51-40 in the other semifinal game played Wednesday.

Mendon grabbed a 16-9 advantage over Colon after one period. The Hornets built a 36-20 lead heading into halftime and held a 50-36 lead entering the fourth quarter.

Lukas Crotser led Mendon by pouring in 20 points to go with five rebounds, one assist and two blocked shots. Greg Gifford added 13 points and had three rebounds. Braxton Samson had 11 points, two rebounds, four assists and three steals. Hunter Lovell posted six points, six boards, one assist and two steals.

Arjun Vorster added two points, three rebounds and two assists for Mendon. Ruben Vorster had four steals; Jacob Hagenbuch added four points and Chris Holder had two points.

Dane Wilson scored 14 and Chase Tomlinson 11 points for Colon.

Marcellus 51,

Howardsville Christian 40

The first half was a battle.

Marcellus led Howardsville Christian 13-12 after the opening eight minutes and took a 20-19 advantage over the Eagles into halftime.

Howardsville, however, outscored Marcellus 15-14 in the third quarter and took a two-point lead, 35-33, into the fourth quarter.

The fourth quarter was entirely different as Marcellus used a stifling defense and outscored the Eagles 18-5 to finish the contest.

Brandon Clark scored 15 points for Marcellus, while Jack Summers added 13, Eli Robinson nine and Kaeler Stafne seven for the Wildcats.

Howardsville Christian was led by Dylan Jergens with 22 points, eight rebounds, two assists and three steals.

Lucas Withers posted five points, six rebounds and one assist for Howardsville. Colton Fair had four points. Dan Kent added three points, eight rebounds, one assist and one steal.

