Mendon’s Swanwick resigns basketball coaching post

MENDON — Mendon’s varsity boys’ basketball coach David Swanwick recently resigned his post after nine seasons.

Swanwick submitted his resignation to Mendon co-athletic director Glen Samson on March 29.

“I truly enjoyed my time coaching at Mendon and I would like to thank the players for all of their time and efforts over the years,” Swanwick said.

“Also I would like to thank my coaching staff over the years from Mendon Junior Pro to my assistants for all of their time and dedication.”

Swanwick had one of the most successful stints of any head varsity coach at Mendon compiling a win-loss mark of 106-82. He has the second most coaching wins in the history of the Hornets’ varsity program.

