Mendon’s pressure buries Marcellus girls

MENDON — Like most of the Southwest 10 Conference teams this season, the Marcellus Wildcats’ girls basketball team found it nearly impossible Tuesday to disrupt Mendon’s rhythm at both ends of the court.

Leasa Griffith’s Hornets moved to 13-2 overall on the season and 12-2 in the league with an easy 51-12 win over the Lady Wildcats.

Mendon aggressive nature at the defensive end smothered Marcellus from the opening tipoff.

The Lady Hornets took advantage of several early turnovers by the Wildcats to fly out to a 10-2 advantage after the first quarter.

Mendon’s stingy ways at the defensive end continued to present a huge problem for a struggling Marcellus ballclub at the offensive end in the second quarter.