Mendon’s Plummer signs softball letter of intent with KVCC

MENDON — Cassie Plummer wanted to find a collegiate softball program that projected a family atmosphere, when deciding where she would spend the next four years of her academic and athletic career.

Plummer found exactly what she was looking for at Kalamazoo Valley Community College.

Mendon’s star senior pitcher signed a national letter of intent in early February to play softball the next two years for the Cougars, and head coach Morgan VanderBor.

“I chose KVCC because it has a successful program with a rich history. I really wanted to play somewhere locally that gave me that hometown feel, and kept college costs low before I transfer to Western Michigan or the University of Michigan,” Plummer said.

Please see Tuesday's Commercial News or e-edition for full article.