Mendon’s Crespo sets sights on third state wrestling title

Mendon’s Skyler Crespo is all business when it comes to his performance in the classroom and on the wrestling mat.

Crespo, a two-time defending Division 4 state champion, carries a 3.58 grade-point average along with a career record of 154-4 going into this weekend’s Michigan High School Athletic Association’s Individual state finals at Ford Field in Detroit.

Doors open today at 10 a.m. The Grand March begins at 11 a.m. and the national anthem will be sung at 11:15 a.m. by White Pigeon’s Melissa Hayden.

Round one of wrestling begins at 11:30 a.m., round two consolation matches at 2:45 p.m., quarterfinals at 4:15 p.m., blood round at 6 p.m. and semifinals at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s action begins with more of the consolation round at 9 a.m. Championship matches commence at 3 p.m.