Mendon’s Crespo sets sights on third state wrestling title

By: 
Scott Hassinger, Sports Editor
“This season has been a good one for me. I’ve had a couple losses and that stinks, but everyone loses. I guess and it serves as motivation. My goal this weekend is to dominate, but take it one match at a time with the goal of winning my weight class.” Mendon junior 140-pound wrestler Skyler Crespo

Mendon’s Skyler Crespo is all business when it comes to his performance in the classroom and on the wrestling mat.
Crespo, a two-time defending Division 4 state champion, carries a 3.58 grade-point average along with a career record of 154-4 going into this weekend’s Michigan High School Athletic Association’s Individual state finals at Ford Field in Detroit.
Doors open today at 10 a.m. The Grand March begins at 11 a.m. and the national anthem will be sung at 11:15 a.m. by White Pigeon’s Melissa Hayden.
Round one of wrestling begins at 11:30 a.m., round two consolation matches at 2:45 p.m., quarterfinals at 4:15 p.m., blood round at 6 p.m. and semifinals at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s action begins with more of the consolation round at 9 a.m. Championship matches commence at 3 p.m.

