MENDON — The close bond he felt with the coaching staff and team on his tour of Michigan State University were enough to convince Skyler Crespo that East Lansing is the right place for him the next four years.

Crespo, Mendon’s senior wrestling standout, made his collegiate choice official Tuesday on National Signing Day.

Crespo, who enters his senior season at Mendon with a career record of 158-4, including 68 pins, already has three state titles (125 pounds, 135 and 140) under his belt. In March, Crespo attempts to become the first-ever four-time state champion from Mendon.

Until deciding on MSU where he will join former Mendon standout and state champion Wyatt Cool, a red-shirt freshman during the 2018-19 season, on the Spartans’ roster at 184 pounds.

Crespo also had collegiate offers from several major Division 1 programs around the country, including Cornell University, Stanford University and University of Oregon among other offers.

“There were lots of factors, but the MSU coaches, team members, partners and amount of money offered were all things I considered. I bonded well with everyone on my campus visit,” Crespo said.

It’s highly likely that Crespo will be red-shirted his freshman year but he will compete at either 157 pounds or in the 165-pound weight class.

“Michigan State has a lot of guys graduating next year so I will have a shot my second year in the program. They want me to bulk up and get stronger my first year on the team,” Crespo said.

But before he leaves Mendon, Crespo has a few goals left to attain before he begins his collegiate career.