Mendon’s bats blast Cassopolis pitching

It didn’t take Mendon long to bounce back from its doubleheader loss at Decatur on Monday.

Mendon returned home to face Cassopolis in another key Southwest 10 Conference twinbill and disposed easily of the Rangers 15-0 in three innings and 11-1 in five innings.

Cole Decker tossed a one-hitter in game one for Mendon with seven strikeouts and just one walk.

Decker, Corbin Weinberg and Connor Oatley all had two hits each for Mendon, while Wyatt Diekman, Emmett Bingaman and Isaac Conklin all had one base hit for the Hornets.

Conklin, Oatley and Bingaman all drove in two runs each for Mendon.

Noah Slaughter three runs for the Hornets, while Bingaman, Carson Cupp, Chris Dupree and Weinberg added two runs apiece. Diekman, Jacquan Hodges and Caiden Adams all scored one run.

Slaughter got the win in game two with eight strikeouts, two walks and allowed four hits.

Oatley and Bingman belted a double each. Diekman, Decker, Slaughter, Oatley and Hodges all added one base hit.

Bingaman had four RBI.

Diekman scored three runs and Conklin crossed the plate twice.

