Mendon’s balanced effort sinks Decatur

DECATUR – If winning a Division 4 district girls’ basketball title wasn’t enough motivation, the prospect of playing the regional tournament on its home floor had to be really enticing to Mendon.

With that in mind, Leasa Griffith’s Lady Hornets went out and took care of business in Friday’s district finals by earning a 45-26 win over host Decatur.

Mendon faces Martin in the first game today at 5:30 p.m. St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran (18-2) meets Fruitport Calvary Christian (18-5) with the winners returning for Wednesday’s regional championship game at 7 p.m.