Mattawan prevails in battle of the Wildcats

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers’ young and inexperienced wrestling team fought a hard battle before seeing its season end with a 54-15 loss to Mattawan in the Division 2 district championship Thursday.

Jeff Smith’s Wildcats finished the dual-meet portion of its season.

Three Rivers wrestled a lineup in the district consisting of 10 different wrestlers who are either freshman or sophomores. The ‘Cats roster has just four seniors on it.

Against Mattawan, the match began at 130 pounds where Three Rivers freshman Javon Brown was pinned in 1:23 by Garrett Mohn.

Senior Chris Morrill (135) tied the match score for Three Rivers at 6-6 after pinning Justin Ringler in 2:31.

DeWayne Johnson (145) from Three Rivers lost a tight 9-7 decision to Andrew Ropp.