Mattawan fends off late rally by Three Rivers Purple

THREE RIVERS — A late rally fell short for the Three Rivers Purple 7-8 year-old All-Star baseball team in a 11-10 loss Wednesday to Mattawan in the finals of the Michigan District 15 Pitching Machine Tournament at F.O.P. Riverfront Stadium.

Three Rivers, however, was one hit away from ending up on the winning side of the scoreboard.

The Wildcats trailed its opponent 11-8 entering the bottom of the sixth inning.

Three Rivers scored twice during the frame with two outs on Rylan Corte’s two-run single scoring Ethan Moreland and Tyson Rohrer. The ‘Cats had the bases loaded when Mattawan recorded the third and final out to end the game.

