Mattawan crushes TR grapplers in Division 2 districts

MATTAWAN — The postseason was short one for the Three Rivers wrestling team.

Pete Bachinski’s Wildcats, who finish 7-18 in dual meets, fell to host Mattawan in the Division 2 team district semifinals Wednesday 65-9.

However, there were several encouraging performances by younger wrestlers that give Three Rivers high hopes for next season.

Among them was junior 215-pound standout Tyler Moore who picked up the 100th victory of his career.

Moore, who improved to 34-1 individually on the season, reached the milestone by pinning Mattawan’s Parker Hamel in 2:24.

“It feels good to accomplish a huge milestone of 100 wins. I wasn’t the most confident wrestler coming in two years ago as a freshman. Now I am hoping to finish out the season strong and get to regionals and state,” Moore said.

Moore will have a tough road ahead of him right off the bat in Saturday’s Division 2 individual districts at Three Rivers.

Moore’s bracket will include two state-ranked competitors in No. 6-rated Isaac Weir of Stevensville-Lakeshore and No. 9-rated Zach Gipple from Coldwater.

Moore, the No. 7-ranked grappler by michigangrappler.com for his weight division, pinned Gipple in a meet earlier this season.

“Tyler has busted his butt for three years. He has overcome some bad breaks by working hard and now he is seeing the benefits of his efforts,” said Three Rivers coach Pete Bachinski.

“He’s averaged over 30 wins his first three seasons. That’s difficult considering he has wrestled a lot of juniors and seniors since his freshman year.”

Wednesday’s match started out at 145 pounds where DeWayne Johnson of Three Rivers lost by technical fall 16-1 in 6:00.

At 152, Michael Draper of Three Rivers was defeated 7-0 by Zach Ford.

Brian York (160) of Three Rivers was pinned in 0:48 by Zach Kelly.

Three Rivers forfeited the next two matches to Mattawan’s Justin West (171) and Patrick Elston (189).

Following Moore’s win, Three Rivers’ Bayne Willson (285) was pinned by Cade West in 1:22.

At 103, Josh Starnes of Three Rivers was pinned in 0:18 by Cameron Sanderson.

Three Rivers forfeited to Mattawan’s Dawen McClish (112) and Nathan Coons (119).

At 125, Brady Schnetzler of Three Rivers was pinned by Garrett Mohney in 1:56.

Three Rivers junior Chris Morrill (130) tuned up for individual districts with a 6-4 win over Peter Deaton.

Freshman Eric Vergauwen (135) of Three Rivers lost a tough 3-2 decision to Andrew Ropp.

Andrew Lough (140) of Three Rivers was pinned in 1:27 by Jack Walter.

Mattawan went on to crush Vicksburg 60-24 in the district championship match.

