Marvelous wrestling season ends with two Hornets winning titles

DETROIT — There was lots to celebrate at Ford Field Saturday for the Mendon wrestling program and its loyal fans.

Sophomore 135-pounder and No. 1 seeded Skyler Crespo successfully defended his state championship, while his senior teammate Wyatt Cool finished up a great career with his first state title at Ford Field in Detroit.

No one was more proud and passionate in the moment than Mendon head coach Caleb Stephenson after top-seeded Cool (53-2) had defeated New Lothrop’s Justin Carnahan 7-5 in the 171-pound final.

About an hour before Cool took the mat, Mendon’s Crespo (55-1) beat Onaway senior Matthew Grant 4-2 for the Hornets’ first title of the day.



