Marcellus volleyball goes 3-1-1 in Decatur Tournament

DECATUR — The Marcellus varsity girls’ volleyball team finished 3-1-1 on the day at Saturday’s Decatur Tournament.

Tony Hooley’s Wildcats defeated Lawton 25-11, 25-21, Eau Claire 25-17, 25-9 and Cassopolis 25-21, 25-20, split with Berrien Springs 23-25, 25-16 and lost to Cassopolis in bracket play 25-17, 22-25, 12-15.

“It was a long hot day, but the ladies were able to continue building some confidence by getting a few more wins under their belts. We had times when we played faster on defense and passed better than we were earlier in the season. We overcame a big deficit in the early matches to show some grit and mental toughness, but in the last couple matches we made too many mistakes at critical times and didn’t make the big plays when we needed them,” Hooley said.

“Our offense got a lot of bang for our bucks with the Buck sisters, Mackenzie and Destinee. Grace also had a nice day at the net. Madison quietly piles up digs and is one of the hardest working setters in our area and her defensive accomplishments are easily overlooked. She and Joleigh kept many points off the opponent’s side of the scoreboard today. Lillian had a nice day at a new position and Myia continues to answer the ball when needed in the back row.”



Please see Monday's print or e-edition for full article.