Marcellus tops Coloma spikers

MARCELLUS — The Marcellus varsity volleyball team earned a 25-19, 10-25, 25-15, 25-13 at home Thursday over Coloma.

Rachel Mihills had eight assist, one ace and 16 digs for Marcellus, now 4-2 overall. JoLeigh Small had one assist, one ace and 26 digs. Lillian Tone contributed five kills, two aces and eight digs. Rylee Welburn added six assists. Savanah Lowery posted eight assists, one dig and 16 digs. Emma Holmes had six kills, two aces and seven digs. Allison Daugherty finished with three kills and six blocks and Kieya Kubert-Davis added three digs.

Lady Chiefs fall in semifinals

DELTON — White Pigeon’s volleyball team lost in the semifinals of last Wednesday’s Delton-Kellogg Invitational.

White Pigeon fell in the semifinals to Hopkins 22-25, 23-25.

In bracket play, the Lady Chiefs were victorious over Bloomingdale 25-12, 25-6.

In pool play, White Pigeon topped Saugatuck 25-23, 25-18 and Parchment 25-19, 25-19 before losing to Hopkins 24-26, 20-25.

Rainie Atherton had eight aces, 12 assists, three kills and 53 digs. Blossom King finished with two digs. Abby Haney added nine aces, 40 assists, five kills and 19 digs. Zinnia Hartwick produced 11 kills, two blocks and 26 digs. Ashley Delarye tossed in two assists, five kills, four blocks and five digs. Paige Brown added two kills, 15 blocks and six digs. Lauren Dressler pitched in one ace, two assists, seven kills, eight blocks and seven digs. Claycee West contributed 13 aces, 24 assists, 36 kills, eight blocks and 32 digs. Melissa Hayden ended the day with three aces, two assists, 14 kills, two blocks and 19 digs for the Lady Chiefs, now 9-5-1 overall.