Marcellus soccer falls to Bangor
BANGOR — The Marcellus varsity soccer team dropped a 4-2 decision Wednesday at Bangor.
One of Marcellus’ goals was scored by a Bangor player.
Senior Ian Mello was credited with the other goal for Marcellus.
