Marcellus soccer bows to Bangor

By: 
Scott Hassinger, Sports Editor

BANGOR — The Marcellus varsity boys’ soccer team dropped a 8-3 decision at Bangor Monday.
Marcellus got two goals from senior Luis Luedtke and one from senior Ian Mello.

