Marcellus soccer bows to Bangor
By:
Scott Hassinger, Sports Editor
BANGOR — The Marcellus varsity boys’ soccer team dropped a 8-3 decision at Bangor Monday.
Marcellus got two goals from senior Luis Luedtke and one from senior Ian Mello.
