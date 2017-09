MARCELLUS — The Marcellus varsity boys’ soccer team defeated Eau Claire 4-1 Wednesday for the Wildcats’ first victory of the season.

Eau Claire grabbed an early 1-0 lead before Marcellus scored four unanswered goals.

Freshman Carter Thornburgh scored three goals for Marcellus and senior Ian Mello added one goal.

Ethan Borger, another freshman, was praised for his performance in goal by Marcellus coach Ramon Veraza Jr.