Marcellus gridders blast Bloomingdale

MARCELLUS — Led by a rushing attack that produced 356 yards, Marcellus rolled past visiting Bloomingdale 30-6 last Friday in a Southwest 10 Conference game.

The win improved A.J. High’s Wildcats to 2-3 in the league.

After a scoreless first quarter, Marcellus scored once in the second to take a 6-0 lead into halftime, and increased its lead over the Cardinals 14-6 after three periods.

Marcellus added 16 points in the fourth quarter.

Marcellus was led on the ground by Derek Flory who rushed for 150 yards on 17 carries and one touchdown. Thomas Colley added 14 carries for 75 yards and one TD.



Please see Thursday's print or e-edition for full article.