Marcellus girls expect to be huge hit again on track, in classroom

MARCELLUS – The oval wasn’t the only place Marcellus’ girls track and field team prospered last spring.

Kim Moe’s Lady Wildcats were a huge hit in the classroom as well.

Look for Marcellus to flourish in both areas again this season.

Marcellus returns several key contributors off a squad that finished 13-1, including a 8-1 mark in the Southwest 10 Conference.

Marcellus used the same vigor in applying themselves in the classroom where they earned Division 4 Academic All-State honors after finishing with the state’s highest accumulative team grade-point average of 3.94.

Individually, Madleen Hass, Melissa Steinkraus, Amy Steinkraus and Rebecca Swartz all earned Academic All-State honors.