Mann-ing up to the challenge

Bicyclists approach Mann Road’s intersection with Sodaman Road as part of the fourth annual Melting Mann dirt road bike challenge held Sunday, March 19. For mountain bike and/or cycle cross bikes of all skill levels, the event is named after Mann Road, which is one of the most challenging sections of the course. Participants could choose between a 22-mile and 32-mile route, beginning and ending in Vandalia after riding over 90 percent unpaved roads in Newberg and Penn townships. “The race went extremely well with challenging conditions,” said Jamie Stafne, one of the organizers. “It was so much fun and exciting with almost 600 racers coming from as far as Ontario, Canada and six neighboring states.”