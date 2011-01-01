Magical day for Colon football

COLON — Colon’s football team continues to rewrite the school history books following its 40-22 8-player Division I, Region 4 win at home Saturday over Bellevue.

After posting the school’s best regular-season record at 8-1, the Magi captured the first regional football title in Colon history and now have the most wins in school history.

Robbie Hattan’s Magi aren’t finished. His ballclub has two more hurdles to clear to reach the team’s pre-season goal of bringing home a state championship.

No. 4-ranked Colon (10-1) visits No. 3-rated Morrice (11-0) for a state semifinal game at 7 p.m. Friday. A win will send the Magi to the state finals Saturday, Nov. 17 at 11 a.m. at Northern Michigan University’s Superior Dome in Marquette against the winner between No. 5 AuGres-Sims (11-0) and No. 1-ranked Pickford (11-0).

Like it had all season, Colon used its bruising ground game to wear Bellevue down.

The Magi came out in front of the Broncos in almost every statistical category.

Colon ran 62 plays for 388 yards of total offense, including 55 rushing attempts for 270 yards.

In comparison, Bellevue amassed 262 yards on total offense, including 32 rushes for 129 yards on the ground.

Broncos’ quarterback Gino Costello completed 8-of-16 passes for 133 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions.

“For the most part I thought we shut down Bellevue’s passing attack pretty good,” Hattan said.

Colon had 23 first downs to 12 for Bellevue and the Magi controlled the time of possession 26:37-21:23.

Colon was led on the ground again by sophomore Brandon Crawford who carried the pigskin 23 times for 124 yards rushing.

“Once we get going our offense runs on all cylinders,” Crawford said. “We kind have lost our composure and let them get in our head a little bit in the second. This team has good chemistry and we’ve played together for a long time.”

Jonathon West ran five times for 43 yards and James Thompson had two carries for 42 yards.

Junior quarterback Philip Alva had 18 carries for 57 yards on the ground and scored three TDs.

Alva completed 3-of-4 passes for 84 yards and one TD. Crawford had one pass completion for 19 yards.

“Everybody works together. Its not just one guy, but a lot of us contributing on both sides of the ball. It’s nice to see our program growing like this and having this experience,” Alva said.

West was Alva’s top receiver with three catches for 92 yards and one TD. Alva caught one pass for 15 yards and one TD. Crawford hauled in one pass for 11 yards and a TD.

Colon was led defensively by John Ruby with 10 tackles and one fumble recovery. Crawford piled up eight tackles and had one interception. Brenden Shelton added seven tackles and West had four stops.

Austin Stoll also came up with an interception for Colon’s defense. Grant Wilson had two quarterback sacks for the Magi for 22 yards in loss of yardage.

“I feel like our team has a lot more heart. It really drives us, helps us prepare and get motivated,” Shelton said.

“Our offensive line pushes one another each day in practice and during every game.”

Bellevue, a state semifinalist last season and 45-20 victims to Colon during the regular season, let its emotions get the best of them at times. The Broncos were whistled for nine penalties worth 150 yards.

Colon had six penalties for 54 yards.

Bellevue’s Zach Ruhl ran 10 times for 67 yards and one TD for Bellevue, which finishes the season 9-2.

Colon built a quick 20-0 advantage in the first quarter.

