Mae B. Wright shines on his prep football picks in Week 3

THREE RIVERS — It’s Homecoming Week in Three Rivers and Mae B. Wright is beaming after correctly predicting the outcome on 10 of the 11 games last week in Week 3.

Mae’s only incorrect guess was the South Haven and Otsego game. He predicted South Haven would defeat Otsego 28-15, but John Kubiak’s Bulldogs surprised the Rams 21-20.

Ollie The Optimist went 9-2 last week missing the South Haven/Otsego game and the Colon/Athens game. He predicted South Haven and Colon to win those games. Athens remained unbeaten at 3-0 with its 30-6 win over Colon.

Two-time defending champion Wilie B. Wrong, the current overall leader, along with Ken I. Callum and Wing T-ing It all tied with a record of 8-3.

Willie’s incorrect guesses were South Haven, Centreville and Colon.

Wing T-ing-It missed South Haven, Centreville and Colon.

Ken I. Callum’s misses were South Haven, Hartford and Colon.

In the overall standings, Willie sports a 26-7 mark. Ollie, Ken and Mae are all tied for second at 24-9 and Wing T-ing-It is close behind at 23-10.

Here we go with our picks for Week 4.

Mae B. Wright

1. Three Rivers 35, Otsego 7

2. Vicksburg 28, Sturgis 13

3. Edwardsburg 42, Dowagiac 21

4. Paw Paw 31, South Haven 6

5. Plainwell 37, Allegan 7

6. Constantine 32, Lawton 0

7. Schoolcraft 41, Saugatuck 16

8. Mendon 49, Bangor 7

9. Decatur 32, Centreville 6

10. White Pigeon 40, Eau Claire 0

11. Hartford 21, Marcellus 16

12. Climax Scotts 47, Colon 7

Ollie The Optimist

1. Three Rivers 48, Otsego 6

2. Vicksburg 29, Sturgis 16

3. Edwardsburg 42, Dowagiac 19

4. Paw Paw 36, South Haven 8

5. Plainwell 47, Allegan 7

6. Constantine 52, Lawton 14

7. Schoolcraft 39, Saugatuck 13

8. Mendon 54, Bangor 7

9. Decatur 32, Centreville 6

10. White Pigeon 58, Eau Claire 0

11. Hartford 27, Marcellus 14

12. Climax-Scotts 44, Colon 16

Wing-T-ing It

1. Three Rivers 41, Otsego 17

2. Vicksburg 35, Sturgis 14

3. Edwardsburg 63, Dowagiac 0

4. Paw Paw 28, South Haven 24

5. Plainwell 42, Allegan 0

6. Constantine 42, Lawton 14

7. Schoolcraft 38, Saugatuck 20

8. Mendon 63, Bangor 7

9. Decatur 56, Centreville 6

10. White Pigeon 28, Eau Claire 10

11. Hartford 54, Marcellus 13

12. Climax-Scotts 42, Colon 14

Ken I. Callum

1. Three Rivers 35, Otsego 12

2. Vicksburg 28, Sturgis 14

3. Edwardsburg 45, Dowagiac 14

4. Paw Paw 28, South Haven 7

5. Plainwell 35, Allegan 6

6. Constantine 35, Lawton 21

7. Schoolcraft 21, Saugatuck 20

8. Mendon 45, Bangor 0

9. Decatur 28, Centreville 6

10. White Pigeon 28, Eau Claire 12

11. Hartford 28, Marcellus 13

12. Climax-Scotts 21, Colon 7