KALAMAZOO — The Three Rivers varsity girls’ soccer team dropped a 5-1 non-conference decision at Kalamazoo Loy-Norrix Thursday.

Loy Norrix took a 1-0 advantage into halftime.

Abigail Stephens scored the lone goal for Three Rivers in the second half at 14:32 off an assist from Hannah Shane.

“We played a better game tonight for a young team,” said Three Rivers coach Pete Bachinski.