Long-time Constantine football assistant retires

CONSTANTINE — In his 30-year career coaching high school football, Ken Rimer never aspired to be the guy in charge.

Perhaps that’s what made Rimer, a member of the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame, such a valuable asset to a highly successful program at Constantine.

Rimer recently announced his retirement from the coaching profession.

“I will miss being with the players the most. You never know what to expect. The excitement of the game and preparing to play under the lights on Friday night is like nothing else,” said Rimer.

Rimer joined Constantine’s program in the early 1980s and served as part of the Falcons’ junior varsity program working with the offensive line, defensive line and was its defensive coordinator from 1981-89.



Please see Wednesday's print or e-edition for full article.