Local youth bowlers sparkle

THREE RIVERS — Three local youths are excelling on the lanes in bowling.

Emmett Larson and his sister Jayna Larson, both of Three Rivers, recently participated in Junior Gold, the nation’s premier youth bowling tournament held in Detroit, in the U12 Division.

The Larson siblings both earned spots in the elite tournament through the Southwest Michigan Junior Gold League held at South Lanes in Three Rivers.

At Junior Gold, Emmett bowled 16 games over four days against the best under 12 youth bowlers in the nation. At age five, Emmett was the youngest of 4,000 bowlers finishing near the top of the U12 age division. Most of the competitors were 10-12 years old.

Emmett’s current average is 127 on his summer league. His highest certified game was 191 during the Pepsi State Finals this year. That tournament was a scratch scholarship tournament where he placed fifth out of 72 bowlers in the U8 Division at age five. He bowled a 417 three-game series at the competition, averaging 139.

In one summer practice session this summer, Emmett bowled a 192.

“We signed Emmett up just for practice, but he ended up having a really good final night, averaging 145 and moving up in points to earn the second of two spots that were available to qualify for Junior Gold,” said Emmett’s father Michael Larson.

Emmett stated he had a really good time at the national tournament.

“I had fun and made friends,” Emmett Larson said.