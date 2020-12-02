Local Sports Schedule Wednesday, Feb.12

Bowling

Schoolcraft at Bronson, Strike Zone, noon

Wrestling

Constantine at Division 3 team districts at Three Rivers, 6 p.m.

White Pigeon, Marcellus at Division 4 team districts at Centreville, 6 p.m.

Boys basketball

Sturgis at Three Rivers freshmen, Middle school gym, 5 p.m.

Sturgis at Three Rivers JV, Middle school gym, 6:15 p.m.

Middle School girls basketball

Three Rivers 7th/8th grade at Edwardsburg, 4 p.m.

College basketball

Lansing at Glen Oaks women, 5:30 p.m.

Lansing at Glen Oaks men, 7:30 p.m.