Local Sports Schedule, Feb. 25
Tue, 02/25/2020 - 1:18am scott
Girls basketball
Battle Creek St. Philip at Colon, 5:30 p.m.
Centreville at Mendon, 6 p.m.
Cassopolis at Marcellus, 6 p.m.
Constantine at Schoolcraft, 7 p.m.
Hartford at White Pigeon, 7:30 p.m.
Boys basketball
Three Rivers freshmen at Vicksburg, 4:15 p.m.
Three Rivers JV at Vicksburg,5:45 p.m.
Three Rivers varsity at Vicksburg, 7:15 p.m.
Battle Creek St. Philip at Colon, 7 p.m.
Schoolcraft at Constantine, 7 p.m.
White Pigeon at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.
Centreville at Mendon, 7:30 p.m.
Cassopolis at Marcellus, 7:30 p.m.