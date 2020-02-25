Home / Home

Local Sports Schedule, Feb. 25

Tue, 02/25/2020 - 1:18am scott

Girls basketball

Battle Creek St. Philip at Colon, 5:30 p.m.

Centreville at Mendon, 6 p.m.

Cassopolis at Marcellus, 6 p.m.

Constantine at Schoolcraft, 7 p.m.

Hartford at White Pigeon, 7:30 p.m.

Boys basketball

Three  Rivers  freshmen at  Vicksburg, 4:15 p.m.

Three Rivers JV at Vicksburg,5:45 p.m.

Three Rivers varsity at  Vicksburg, 7:15 p.m.

Battle Creek St. Philip at Colon, 7 p.m.

Schoolcraft at Constantine, 7 p.m.

White Pigeon at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.

Centreville at Mendon, 7:30 p.m.

Cassopolis at Marcellus, 7:30 p.m.

 

